Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,865,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 253,944 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Calix worth $144,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Calix by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,031 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Calix by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Calix by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $1,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CALX shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Calix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.12.

CALX stock opened at $38.93 on Monday. Calix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $43.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 278.07 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.65.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Calix had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.52 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

