Canaccord Genuity Lowers Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target to $155.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BYND. Citigroup raised shares of Beyond Meat from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $119.06.

Beyond Meat stock opened at $138.30 on Thursday. Beyond Meat has a 12-month low of $48.18 and a 12-month high of $221.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -307.33 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.20. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dariush Ajami sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.03, for a total value of $2,190,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,164,835.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $1,778,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,420,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,650,800. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYND. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,322,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,296,000 after buying an additional 2,276,268 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 40.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,717,000 after purchasing an additional 605,212 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth about $60,784,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 91.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 742,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,216,000 after purchasing an additional 353,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth about $28,656,000. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

