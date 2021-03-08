Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its price objective hoisted by Desjardins from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Desjardins’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.05% from the stock’s previous close.

CNQ has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.30.

CNQ stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,894,173. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $31.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.30 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.82.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,558,000 after buying an additional 152,046 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 164,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 7,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at about $750,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

