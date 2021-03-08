Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CNQ. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.89.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $31.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $31.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.28 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.82.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 358,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,625,000 after purchasing an additional 128,091 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $341,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $748,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

