CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Short Interest Up 27.8% in February

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 115,300 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the January 28th total of 90,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,522,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CBDD stock opened at $0.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02. CBD of Denver has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04.

CBD of Denver Company Profile

CBD of Denver Inc engages in developing and commercializing cannabidiol (CBD) products. It is involved in the research, development, and distribution of premium hemp extract products. The company was formerly known as Verde Media Group, Inc and changed its name to CBD of Denver Inc in 2018. CBD of Denver Inc is based in Centennial, Colorado.

