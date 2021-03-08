CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Short Interest Update

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,880,000 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the January 28th total of 11,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CEMIG stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) by 340.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,073 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

CIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded CEMIG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. HSBC increased their price target on CEMIG from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of CIG stock opened at $2.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.32. CEMIG has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

