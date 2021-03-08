CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Societe Generale downgraded shares of CGG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Get CGG alerts:

CGGYY stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,254. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 3.37. CGG has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

CGG operates as a geoscience company in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments: Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir; and Equipment segments. The Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir segment develops and licenses multi-client seismic surveys; processes seismic data; and sells seismic data processing and reservoir characterization software primarily under the Hampson-Russell, Jason, Insight Earth, and Velpro brands.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for CGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.