CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2021

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Societe Generale downgraded shares of CGG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

CGGYY stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,254. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 3.37. CGG has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

About CGG

CGG operates as a geoscience company in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments: Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir; and Equipment segments. The Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir segment develops and licenses multi-client seismic surveys; processes seismic data; and sells seismic data processing and reservoir characterization software primarily under the Hampson-Russell, Jason, Insight Earth, and Velpro brands.

Featured Article: Equity Income

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for CGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit