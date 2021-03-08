Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.38 Million

Analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to post $32.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.40 million to $33.73 million. Chatham Lodging Trust reported sales of $60.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full-year sales of $208.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $192.62 million to $227.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $276.22 million, with estimates ranging from $243.74 million to $324.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.38. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLDT. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.65.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLDT stock traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $14.20. The stock had a trading volume of 351,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,023. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The firm has a market cap of $667.60 million, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.00.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

