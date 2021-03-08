Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, based in San Antonio, TX, is a global leader in outdoor advertising displays in countries across continents. In the United States, the company operates advertising displays and has a presence of the top DMA regions. It manages a large portion of Spectacular Displays in Times Square as well as Airport, Taxi and Mall advertising worldwide. Adshel is the company’s International street furniture division. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CCO. TD Securities lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.60 to $2.20 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Clear Channel Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.90.

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.90. 2,298,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,028,168. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.42. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $2.26.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. Equities research analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,538 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 41,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 23,054 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

