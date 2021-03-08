Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,286,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381,388 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.8% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $989,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $156.10 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.60. The company has a market capitalization of $410.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

