Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 21,384 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 166,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,384 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $37,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harding Loevner LP lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.75.

Shares of IPGP opened at $206.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.82 and a beta of 1.48. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $98.04 and a twelve month high of $262.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 10.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.14.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total transaction of $3,503,808.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,723,920.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 6,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total transaction of $1,498,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,785 shares of company stock valued at $16,503,418. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

