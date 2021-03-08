Cloudbric Price Tops $0.0096 (CLB)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 8th. Cloudbric has a market cap of $5.49 million and $77,673.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cloudbric coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cloudbric has traded up 55% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00059872 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $433.71 or 0.00814201 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00009462 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00025311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00061304 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00029389 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00041020 BTC.

Cloudbric Coin Profile

Cloudbric (CLB) is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 574,229,164 coins. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Cloudbric Coin Trading

