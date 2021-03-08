Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Sets New 12-Month High at $54.26

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.26 and last traded at $54.18, with a volume of 5612 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.89.

CCEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola European Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.15.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.61. The company has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 348.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 23.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP)

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.