Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGI opened at $9.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.40. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $10.28.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVGI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

