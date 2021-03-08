Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.45

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.45 and last traded at $15.33, with a volume of 248970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.88.

Several research firms recently commented on CTTAY. Bank of America raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Continental Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

The firm has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions.

