Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen cut Cornerstone Building Brands to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone Building Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.67.

CNR opened at $12.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74. Cornerstone Building Brands has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.09). Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. As a group, analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 4,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $45,177,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 13,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $127,413.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,304 shares in the company, valued at $782,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,359,068 shares of company stock valued at $58,473,997. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 342,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 27,764 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 93,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 40,517 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 810,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 199,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,913,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,760 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

