Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Cut to $325.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Citigroup from $357.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $330.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP traded down $18.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $266.95. 137,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,786. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $340.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.21. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of -125.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $99.01 and a 12-month high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.70, for a total value of $17,835,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,909,275.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roger S. Siboni sold 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.54, for a total value of $873,233.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,002 shares of company stock worth $67,661,602 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 25,694.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,900,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873,530 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at $423,560,000. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 6.1% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,059,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,471,000 after acquiring an additional 60,656 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 114.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 990,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,689,000 after acquiring an additional 528,723 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 48.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 693,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,161,000 after purchasing an additional 226,005 shares during the period.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

