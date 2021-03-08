Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,634 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $569,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 215,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,562,000 after buying an additional 8,176 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU opened at $60.32 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $63.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.80.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

