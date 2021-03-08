Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 9,469 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,469 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in Generac by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Generac by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Generac by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total value of $1,144,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,999,471.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,480 shares of company stock worth $12,817,815. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on GNRC shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.85.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $307.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $295.07 and its 200-day moving average is $230.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.17, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.50 and a 52-week high of $364.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.77 million. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

