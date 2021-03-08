Critical Review: Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) and Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ)

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) and Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Murphy Oil and Canadian Natural Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Murphy Oil 2 8 5 0 2.20 Canadian Natural Resources 0 3 15 0 2.83

Murphy Oil presently has a consensus price target of $14.39, indicating a potential downside of 27.64%. Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus price target of $38.89, indicating a potential upside of 25.21%. Given Canadian Natural Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Canadian Natural Resources is more favorable than Murphy Oil.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Murphy Oil and Canadian Natural Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murphy Oil $2.83 billion 1.08 $1.15 billion $0.87 22.86 Canadian Natural Resources $18.38 billion 2.00 $4.08 billion $2.27 13.68

Canadian Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Murphy Oil. Canadian Natural Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Murphy Oil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.6% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.5% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Murphy Oil and Canadian Natural Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murphy Oil -46.10% -3.06% -1.40% Canadian Natural Resources -3.03% -1.74% -0.76%

Volatility and Risk

Murphy Oil has a beta of 3.33, suggesting that its stock price is 233% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian Natural Resources has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Murphy Oil pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Canadian Natural Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Murphy Oil pays out 57.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Canadian Natural Resources pays out 57.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Murphy Oil has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Canadian Natural Resources has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Canadian Natural Resources beats Murphy Oil on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose. As of December 31, 2019, the company had gross proved crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves totaled 9,917 million barrels; gross proved plus probable crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves totaled 12,651 million barrels; proved natural gas reserves totaled 6,460 billion cubic feet; and gross proved plus probable natural gas reserves totaled 9,607 billion cubic feet. It operates primarily in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and Offshore Africa. The company was formerly known as AEX Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Canadian Natural Resources Limited in December 1975. Canadian Natural Resources Limited was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

