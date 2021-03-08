Crypto Village Accelerator Price Up 46.7% Over Last 7 Days (CVA)

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 8th. During the last seven days, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded 46.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Village Accelerator has a total market cap of $7.71 million and $106,401.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can now be bought for approximately $0.0819 or 0.00000160 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00060748 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.53 or 0.00818004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00009665 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00026706 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00061074 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00030319 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00041351 BTC.

Crypto Village Accelerator Token Profile

CVA is a token. Its launch date was October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,163,874 tokens. Crypto Village Accelerator’s official website is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

Crypto Village Accelerator Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Village Accelerator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

