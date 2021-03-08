Cryptopay Price Hits $0.0349 on Major Exchanges (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. One Cryptopay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0349 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptopay has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and $39.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00059688 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $408.53 or 0.00799486 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00009376 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00026893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00061096 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00030021 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00041167 BTC.

About Cryptopay

Cryptopay (CPAY) is a token. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,378,738 tokens. The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Cryptopay Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

