CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.03

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$16.03 and last traded at C$16.00, with a volume of 95834 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.78.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRT.UN. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CT Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.55, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0669 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 216.94%.

In other CT Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Dean Charles Mccann acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.48 per share, with a total value of C$309,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$309,600.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

