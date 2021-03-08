D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Stake in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 201,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,933 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in City Office REIT by 193.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 80,085 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in City Office REIT by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,658,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,201,000 after acquiring an additional 99,359 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in City Office REIT by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,609,000 after acquiring an additional 49,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in City Office REIT by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE CIO opened at $10.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.70. City Office REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.46. The company has a market cap of $472.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,088.00 and a beta of 1.51.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.34). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 4.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CIO shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised City Office REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.31.

City Office REIT Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO).

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.