D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEAK opened at $29.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Capital One Financial upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

