D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,974,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,072,000 after buying an additional 1,716,749 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 718,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,727,000 after purchasing an additional 357,593 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,784,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,302,000 after purchasing an additional 261,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 469,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,581,000 after purchasing an additional 229,407 shares in the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CG stock opened at $34.55 on Monday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $37.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.64 and a beta of 1.38.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

In related news, insider David M. Rubenstein sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $21,787,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,352,158.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 14,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $521,037.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,016,647 shares in the company, valued at $37,209,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,158,085 shares of company stock worth $35,886,412 over the last ninety days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised The Carlyle Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $43.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

