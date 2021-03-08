D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,931 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,996,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,379,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $60,094,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $18,338,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4,431.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 167,541 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $15,362,000 after acquiring an additional 163,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $166.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $167.74. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist increased their target price on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.80.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,786.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.