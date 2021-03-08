D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 2,474 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $31.68 on Monday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $32.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.43 and a 200-day moving average of $24.93.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.