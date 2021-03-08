D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 888 Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,179,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,478,000 after acquiring an additional 555,942 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 6,791.3% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 321,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,546,000 after acquiring an additional 316,408 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 206.8% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,092,000 after acquiring an additional 300,603 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at about $18,231,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 80,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 47,125 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PDP opened at $82.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.10. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $44.95 and a 52 week high of $93.62.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

