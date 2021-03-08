D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 746,148 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,133 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.21% of D.R. Horton worth $51,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,742,000. Sovarnum Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 816,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,300,000 after purchasing an additional 375,846 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 114,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 846,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,311,000 after purchasing an additional 59,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

DHI stock opened at $79.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $84.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.66.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 12.99%.

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,038. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.