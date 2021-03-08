DA Davidson Trims WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Target Price to $33.00

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WW International’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of WW International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WW International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of WW International from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.75.

WW stock opened at $35.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.23. WW International has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $35.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. WW International had a net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. On average, research analysts expect that WW International will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 305,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $9,382,884.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,917,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,917,184.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,369,646 shares of company stock worth $41,039,982 in the last three months. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WW International by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,724,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,088,000 after buying an additional 768,560 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WW International by 48.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,290,000 after buying an additional 262,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of WW International by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,767,000 after buying an additional 42,813 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of WW International by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after buying an additional 48,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of WW International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

