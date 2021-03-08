DAOBet 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $67,339.00 (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 8th. DAOBet has a market cap of $1.47 million and $67,339.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOBet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAOBet has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,505.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $520.06 or 0.01009719 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $184.41 or 0.00358041 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00030843 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000885 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 45.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003005 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 46.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About DAOBet

BET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog . The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

DAOBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

