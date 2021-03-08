Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Short Interest Update

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the January 28th total of 64,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

DAIO stock opened at $4.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.18. Data I/O has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The firm has a market cap of $41.74 million, a PE ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Data I/O had a negative net margin of 13.24% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAIO. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Data I/O in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Data I/O in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Data I/O by 3.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 203,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Data I/O during the fourth quarter worth $968,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Data I/O by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 27,372 shares during the period. 38.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Data I/O Company Profile

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

