DeFi Bids 1-Day Volume Tops $8,009.00 (BID)

DeFi Bids (CURRENCY:BID) traded up 18.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. During the last week, DeFi Bids has traded up 20.4% against the US dollar. DeFi Bids has a total market cap of $555,010.47 and $8,009.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFi Bids token can currently be purchased for about $0.0403 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.77 or 0.00456659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00066438 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.22 or 0.00075971 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00080084 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00049719 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.91 or 0.00454992 BTC.

DeFi Bids Profile

DeFi Bids’ total supply is 44,906,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,772,838 tokens. The official website for DeFi Bids is defibids.com

DeFi Bids Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Bids directly using US dollars.

