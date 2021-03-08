Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Short Interest Down 18.8% in February

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 83,400 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the January 28th total of 102,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
A number of brokerages have commented on DLAKY. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.00.
OTCMKTS DLAKY opened at $14.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.32. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.44.
Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.
