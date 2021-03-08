Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Short Interest Down 18.8% in February

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 83,400 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the January 28th total of 102,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on DLAKY. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

OTCMKTS DLAKY opened at $14.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.32. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 665.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

