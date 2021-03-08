Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Shares Up 9.6%

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) shot up 9.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.28 and last traded at $5.26. 1,783,383 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 1,268,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DHC. B. Riley increased their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.17.

The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. Research analysts predict that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth $13,066,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,195,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078,801 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $5,765,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 80.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,050,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 917,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,418,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 786,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

