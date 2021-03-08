DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $119.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $133.00. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DTE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.57.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $123.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.18. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $135.60.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

In other DTE Energy news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $297,311.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $124,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $722,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 72.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

