Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,330 ($17.38).

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

LON DNLM opened at GBX 1,243 ($16.24) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.01. Dunelm Group has a 52-week low of GBX 596.50 ($7.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,601.48 ($20.92). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,239.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,306.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.02.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $8.00. This represents a yield of 0.91%.

In other Dunelm Group news, insider Nick Wilkinson sold 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,286 ($16.80), for a total value of £137,602 ($179,777.89).

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

