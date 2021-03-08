DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Short Interest Down 23.4% in February

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the January 28th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSM. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 29,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000.

Get DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust alerts:

KSM opened at $11.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.20. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $12.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. This is a positive change from DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.