DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.17 and last traded at $33.96. 194,014 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 169% from the average session volume of 72,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.05. The company has a market cap of $604.18 million, a PE ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 2.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in DXP Enterprises by 298.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 247.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $264,000. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE)

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

