EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Takes $205,000 Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2021

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of McKesson by 686.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 37,031 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 403,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,230,000 after acquiring an additional 18,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock opened at $175.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $112.60 and a 52 week high of $187.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen raised their target price on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.00.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $95,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $82,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,073 shares of company stock worth $3,878,620 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

