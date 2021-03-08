East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 173,633 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,643,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $535,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EWBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $125,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,593.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $90,105.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,528.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,438 shares of company stock worth $664,035. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $75.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.67. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $75.58.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $416.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.02 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

