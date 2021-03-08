Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Buy”

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $160.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $110.00. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.46% from the company’s current price.

ETN has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.17.

ETN opened at $137.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.27. Eaton has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $138.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Eaton’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

