Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Trading 11.2% Higher

Mar 8th, 2021

Shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) traded up 11.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.90 and last traded at $27.63. 1,093,447 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 894,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.85.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.54 and its 200-day moving average is $31.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st.

In other news, SVP James Scott Sr Senge, Sr. sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $40,158.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,221 shares in the company, valued at $730,326.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ebix during the fourth quarter worth $758,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ebix during the fourth quarter worth $12,237,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Ebix during the third quarter worth $5,121,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Ebix by 148.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 348,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,181,000 after acquiring an additional 208,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ebix by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 482,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,307,000 after acquiring an additional 201,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

