Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $49,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EMR. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

EMR stock opened at $91.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.00. The firm has a market cap of $54.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $91.27.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

