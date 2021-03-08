Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EBKDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Erste Group Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

OTCMKTS EBKDY traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.06. 20,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,600. Erste Group Bank has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $57.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.51.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

