EvenCoin Hits One Day Volume of $81,124.00 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. One EvenCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $89,760.52 and $81,124.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.31 or 0.00077250 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002307 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.