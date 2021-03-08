Evonik Industries’ (EVKIF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. HSBC cut shares of Evonik Industries from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Shares of EVKIF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $35.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.88.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.