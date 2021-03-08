Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Insider Sells $1,423,807.55 in Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 11,735 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total value of $1,423,807.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Graham Peter Lidgard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Graham Peter Lidgard sold 2,524 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $349,372.08.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Graham Peter Lidgard sold 5,842 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $796,264.60.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock traded down $5.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,673,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,717. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.04 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.60. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $159.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXAS. TheStreet lowered Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen raised their price target on Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.41.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,257,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 272,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.