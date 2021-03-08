Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.25 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.08% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Extreme Networks, Inc. is a leading provider of a next generation of switching solutions that meet the increasing needs of enterprise local area networks internet service providers and content providers. The key advantages of its Layer 3 switching solutions are increased performance, the ability to easily grow in size as customer needs change, flexible allocation of network resources, ease of use and lower cost of ownership. These advantages are obtained through the use of custom semiconductors, known as ASICs, in its products and through hardware and software designs. “

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Extreme Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

EXTR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,109,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,911. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average of $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. Extreme Networks has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $11.12.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $242.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.01 million. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 114.29% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 38,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $308,431.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,136 shares in the company, valued at $4,761,672.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $149,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,645. 3.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the third quarter worth $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the third quarter worth $54,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extreme Networks (EXTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.